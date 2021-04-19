Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 843 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 15,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 42,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in Danaher by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 36,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Danaher by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.33.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.84. 27,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,761. The company has a market cap of $171.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $151.37 and a 1 year high of $248.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

