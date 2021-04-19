Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 5,224 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $50,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.74. 228,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,309,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.70. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.41.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

