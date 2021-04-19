Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 8,518 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.09.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.52. The stock had a trading volume of 52,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,122. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $101.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

