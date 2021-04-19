Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after buying an additional 1,166,646 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,579,000 after buying an additional 563,556 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,226,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $24,724,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,121,000 after buying an additional 213,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,886. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.44. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $101.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.