FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock remained flat at $$37.25 during midday trading on Monday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.