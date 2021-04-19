FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock remained flat at $$37.25 during midday trading on Monday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile
