Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.11 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%.

FLXS opened at $37.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.88. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt acquired 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.65 per share, for a total transaction of $50,052.45. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $54,958.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,385 shares in the company, valued at $788,251.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

