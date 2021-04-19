Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Trading 3.5% Higher

Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) shares rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $12.11. Approximately 314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 63,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

FLNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Danske raised Flex LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Flex LNG alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $655.15 million, a P/E ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flex LNG had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Flex LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Flex LNG by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,833,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after buying an additional 34,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flex LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Flex LNG by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex LNG by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,849,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 709,419 shares in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Flex LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.