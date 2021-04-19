Flamingo (FLM) Hits Market Capitalization of $157.11 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00001839 BTC on popular exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $157.11 million and $183.85 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flamingo has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00063436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00279531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004601 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00027821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.80 or 0.00694801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,754.52 or 0.99628614 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.30 or 0.00862444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

