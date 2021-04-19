First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Purchased by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 54,658 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 167,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000.

FMHI stock opened at $55.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $55.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

