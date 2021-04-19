First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the March 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.64% of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of MCEF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.66. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

