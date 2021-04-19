First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,448,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,630,000 after buying an additional 224,570 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,292,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 59,366 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 53,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1,100.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 50,662 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FEM remained flat at $$27.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. 803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,669. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39.

