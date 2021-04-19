First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $55,978,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 438.1% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 48,186 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $20,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH stock opened at $74.21 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $74.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.60, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

