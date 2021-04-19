First Midwest Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $36.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

