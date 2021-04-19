First Midwest Bank Trust Division Makes New $910,000 Investment in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,041 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 44.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 142.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health stock opened at $20.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $271.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.