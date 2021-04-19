First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys 534 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 103.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 828.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,174 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $665.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $636.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $535.73 and its 200-day moving average is $539.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $267.11 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The firm has a market cap of $396.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

