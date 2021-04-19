First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 822,850 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,854,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,179,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $79.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $80.21.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

