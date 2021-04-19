First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.85-1.95 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.85-1.95 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of FR stock opened at $48.51 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.