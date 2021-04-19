First Horizon (FHN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect First Horizon to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Horizon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of FHN stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.