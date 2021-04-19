First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

FFWM opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,071.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 73.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 34.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 17,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

