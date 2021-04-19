First Financial Corp IN Lowers Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 24.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $118.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

