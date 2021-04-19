First Financial Corp IN Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $269.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.41 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $316.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.84, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

