FinNexus (FNX) Price Hits $0.54 on Major Exchanges

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, FinNexus has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $15.86 million and $5.41 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000970 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00068536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00020606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.49 or 0.00665995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00087493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00038868 BTC.

About FinNexus

FNX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 29,217,626 coins. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

