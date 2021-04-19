FinNexus (FNX) Market Capitalization Tops $15.19 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. FinNexus has a total market cap of $15.19 million and $5.05 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000925 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00066514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00090174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.62 or 0.00643554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,741.82 or 0.06659076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00040898 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 29,217,626 coins. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

