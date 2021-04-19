Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Cut to Hold at SEB Equity Research

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) was downgraded by investment analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FNNNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.92. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,935. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. Finnair Oyj has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in Europe and Asia. It also offers package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours and Finnair Holidays brand names. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 59 aircraft, which included 30 owned by Finnair Aircraft Finance Oy and 29 under lease.

