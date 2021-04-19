Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,812 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Financial Institutions worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISI. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a market cap of $490.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 36.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.