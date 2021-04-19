Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,670 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $73,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

