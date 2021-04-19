Financial Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after acquiring an additional 873,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 308,237 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,440,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $123.13 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.50 and its 200 day moving average is $121.81.

