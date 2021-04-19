Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,673 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.3% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $30.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.