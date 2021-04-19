FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Shares of FIH Mobile stock remained flat at $$2.80 on Monday. FIH Mobile has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.
About FIH Mobile
Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.