FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of FIH Mobile stock remained flat at $$2.80 on Monday. FIH Mobile has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

Get FIH Mobile alerts:

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.