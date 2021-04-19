Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,280,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 12,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 394,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,451. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,530,000 after buying an additional 325,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,483,000 after purchasing an additional 240,823 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,028,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

