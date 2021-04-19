Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

FRGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ FRGI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.32. 4,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.30 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

