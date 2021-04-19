Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Short Interest Up 26.9% in March

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,176. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

