Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial accounts for about 1.8% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

NYSE FNF remained flat at $$44.63 on Monday. 10,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

