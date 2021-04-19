Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,690 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,690 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Healthcare Services Group worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of HCSG stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,878. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.2062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

