Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Makes New $325,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,666,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $97,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,362 shares of company stock worth $40,797,273 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.63. 57,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,783,566. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average is $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

