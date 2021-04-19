Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $53.06 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 1.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $53,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. United Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 313,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,806. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.05 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $919,017.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,449.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

