Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Choice Hotels International worth $18,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,955,000 after buying an additional 666,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,942,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 163,264 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,771,000 after acquiring an additional 100,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after buying an additional 82,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $111.60. 282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,056. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.43. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $114.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

