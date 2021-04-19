Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $30,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.50. 2,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,911. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.93 and a 200-day moving average of $140.89. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.