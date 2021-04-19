FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,586 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 57,375 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 35,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 54,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

