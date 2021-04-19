FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,337.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 143,263 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on SITE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.88.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SITE opened at $182.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.16. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $184.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

