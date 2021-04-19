FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $223.15 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.56 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Argus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

