FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 46.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 56,632 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,189,000 after purchasing an additional 74,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,636,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLIR. William Blair cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $58.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

