FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 1,557 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $2,593,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter worth about $949,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter worth about $949,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 111,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.10. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. Analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

