FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 1,405 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $282.96 on Monday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.42 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.10.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,908 shares of company stock worth $1,367,928 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

