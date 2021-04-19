FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,022 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $122.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $122.71.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.