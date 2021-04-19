FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,231 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB opened at $23.62 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

