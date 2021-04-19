FansTime Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $1.08 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00089897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.94 or 0.00669531 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00042316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

