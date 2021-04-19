Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $33.06 Per Share

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $33.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $11.84. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $14.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $17.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $17.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $83.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $16.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $17.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $19.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $19.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $72.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FFH. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$630.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$450.00 to C$694.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$573.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$539.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$464.01. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$319.37 and a 12 month high of C$580.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.37 billion and a PE ratio of 72.76.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The company had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.98 billion.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total value of C$1,246,989.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,381 shares in the company, valued at C$29,519,094.49.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

