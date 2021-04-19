Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 50,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 56,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 543,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114,111 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $56.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

