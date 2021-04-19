eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $36.70, but opened at $35.50. eXp World shares last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 14,762 shares.

Specifically, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,385,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,040 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $777,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,546,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,429,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,500 shares of company stock worth $26,213,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair cut eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.69 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,188,000 after purchasing an additional 155,058 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,346,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after buying an additional 97,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 29,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

